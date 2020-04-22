DHEC: Five new deaths, 160 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday, announced 160 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Health officials say the three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

