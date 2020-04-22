High school sports canceled for rest of academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After Gov. Henry McMaster and Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Wednesday schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus, the South Carolina High School League voted to cancel sports for the rest of the spring.

“All spring sports for this year have been cancelled,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton Wednesday during an Executive Committee.

What’s still unknown at this point is when high school athletics will continue.

During a press conference Wednesday, Spearman addressed summer practices for teams in South Carolina.

“If school is in session, sports can go on,” Spearman said. “Obviously this is little different. We will be working very closely to see what the health of people and communities are over the summer. That would be decision the governor could take. We are just going to get a little closer to see how well people are doing and if schools are to open in August.”