Richland Library offers small business and employment resources

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) Richland Library is offering support to small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers in the community through several online resources. It’s offering a new online service where customers can find information on loans, unemployment benefits and more.

The library is also hosting a virtual meeting each week with local business leaders, to identify growing needs and discuss accessible resources.

People also have the option to speak with certified career coaches through virtual, one-on-one appointments.

For more information on the library’s virtual business resources, click HERE.