West Columbia PD search for missing teenager

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department hopes someone may have information the whereabouts of a teen they say has been missing for several days.

According to authorities, 16 year old Gavin Merrill was last seen Tuesday April 21st after leaving his residence. Officials say he was wearing, a white tank top, a dark zip up jacket, light colored jeans, and blue shoes.

Merrill stands about 5’07” and weighs about 140 pounds, has his head shaved bald and wears glasses as seen in the picture provided by the West Columbia Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about where Gavin Merrill may be is urged to call police at 803-794-0721.

