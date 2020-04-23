Gamecock great Carlos Powell gets head coaching job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC basketball great Carlos Powell is now a head coach.

After spending last season as an assistant with Ridge View, helping the Blazers win their third-straight state championship, Powell was introduced as Wilson’s newest head coach.

Wilson High School is Powell’s alma mater. Powell was elected to the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

He went on to star at South Carolina, earning an all-SEC selection and 2005 NIT Tournament MVP award. He finished his career as the eighth leading scorer in Gamecock basketball history.