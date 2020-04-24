10-digit dialing to begin soon in Columbia and the Midlands

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Starting in May, new phone customers in Sumter and other areas could begin receiving the new 839 area code depending on where they live.

The 803 and 839 codes will cover the same central South Carolina area, which stretches from Rock Hill to Allendale and Sumter to Aiken.

On April 25, customers making local calls will have to dial all 10 digits of the phone number, even if the call is to a number with the same area code.

That change will affect mostly home land lines.

The area code will be the fifth in the state, with 864 covering the Upstate, 803 in the Midlands and 843 and 854 in the Low-country.