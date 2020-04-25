Alex Taylor agrees to undrafted free agent deal with Cleveland Browns

ORANGEBURG, SC— South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League.

The Moncks Corner, SC native was the only player from a Historically Black College (HBCU) to be invited to the NFL Combine this year, while earning an invite to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in January.

Taylor (6-9, 310) was one of the most dominant linemen at SC State and in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during his Bulldog career. A two-time All-MEAC selection, he was named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week five times as well as earning All-American accolades.

Taylor was hoping to be the second SC State player taken in the last three drafts. Former SCSU linebacker Darius Leonard was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and is well on his way to a star-studded career. Heading into the draft, Taylor was thought to have been off the board as early as the 3rd round or as late as the 6th or seventh.

He will join a Cleveland Browns team that remains in perpetual rebuilding, which may prove to be a blessing for the former power forward-turned-NFL offensive tackle.