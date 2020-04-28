County officials urge patience as delays in trash pick up continue

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. officials say as residents experience delays in trash pick up the county says it is working to make sure those needs are met.

A spokesperson for the county says the companies it uses to contract trash collection are experiencing staff restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

County officials add that at the same time residents have more yard waste than usual and recent storms are compounding that issue.

According to the county if an area’s trash is not picked up on its usual date it will eventually be collected.

If you have any questions call the County Ombudsman’s Office at 803-929-6000 with questions.