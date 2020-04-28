Health officials say convalescent plasma transfusions show promise as COVID-19 treatment

The treatment comes from patients who have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19)

(CNN) — One treatment that shows early promise for the coronavirus is by using the blood from recovered patients.

Health officials call it convalescent plasma transfusions. America’s Blood Centers, which account for 60-percent of the United States blood supply, have teamed up with the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services to advance this potential treatment.

Though it has not yet been proven, researchers believe it is possible the plasma could provide antibodies to fight the virus. Researchers are asking that anyone who has recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact their local blood center to see if they meet eligibility requirements to donate.

There are several ways you can donate:

The Blood Connection (864) -239-2937

or by emailing them at the link provided here

Prisma Health find out if you qualify, or download the donation form here

1833-2PRISMA