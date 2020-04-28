Lexington deputies arrest woman for two separate crimes

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a woman in Gaston for two separate crimes last week.

Authorities say Shelley Shumpert, 32, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, attempted armed robbery and second-degree burglary.

Officials say on April 21, Shumpert swung a bat at a woman, smashed out her car window, and tried to get her car keys to drive away.

According to investigators, on April 24, she also burglarized a home on Blackville Road and went into two cars on the property.

Deputies say they arrested Shumpert on Sunday afternoon.

She’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.