Streaming films eligible for Oscars for first time

Los Angeles, CA (CNN)–The coronavirus pandemic is already impacting next year’s Oscars.

For the first time ever movies initially made available through a streaming service can compete for best picture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made this one-time exception because COVID-19 forced movie theaters to close.

But, only films with a previously planned theatrical release are eligible.

Usually, movies have to run in theaters for at least one week to be considered.

The academy has been facing pressure to relax these rules especially as Netflix pushes for inclusion.

Right now, the Oscars are set for February 28-th but that could chance because of coronavirus.