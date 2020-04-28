Three Gamecocks earn Golfweek All-America honors
Columbia, S.C. – Freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, senior Lois Kaye Go and fellow senior Ana Pelaez are wrapping up their seasons with All-America honors from Golfweek. Roussin-Bouchard earned First Team honors, while Go and Pelaez both appeared on the Honorable Mention squad.
Roussin-Bouchard is coming off the best freshman season in program history, setting the freshman records for scoring average (71.27), 54-hole score (205) and 18-hole score (65). Her 71.27 season scoring average is the second lowest in team history, just behind Ainhoa Olarra’s 71.00 from the 2017-18 season, and she finished with one tournament win and a trio top-three finishes. The No. 1 ranked amateur in the world has racked up an impressive slate of honors this year including WGCA First Team All-America distinction, making the final ANNIKA Award Watch List, a spot on the international team at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2021.
Go joins some elite company in Gamecock history by becoming the third golfer to earn All-America distinction in three different years after making the Honorable Mention team for Golfweek in 2018 and both WGCA and Golfweek in 2019. Go tallied one top-10 and three top-20 finishes this season. Her career scoring average of 72.65 is the best career scoring average in Gamecock history.
Pelaez adds a second All-America honor to her résumé after making the Golfweek Honorable Mention team as a freshman. The senior notched one top-five finish this season when she took second at the Landfall Tradition and added a second top-10 finish when she tied for 10th at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. At the end of her senior season she holds a career scoring average of 73.80, good for fourth place in program history.
