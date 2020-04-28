Three Gamecocks earn Golfweek All-America honors

Columbia, S.C. – Freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard , senior Lois Kaye Go and fellow senior Ana Pelaez are wrapping up their seasons with All-America honors from Golfweek. Roussin-Bouchard earned First Team honors, while Go and Pelaez both appeared on the Honorable Mention squad.

Roussin-Bouchard is coming off the best freshman season in program history, setting the freshman records for scoring average (71.27), 54-hole score (205) and 18-hole score (65). Her 71.27 season scoring average is the second lowest in team history, just behind Ainhoa Olarra’s 71.00 from the 2017-18 season, and she finished with one tournament win and a trio top-three finishes. The No. 1 ranked amateur in the world has racked up an impressive slate of honors this year including WGCA First Team All-America distinction, making the final ANNIKA Award Watch List, a spot on the international team at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2021.

Go joins some elite company in Gamecock history by becoming the third golfer to earn All-America distinction in three different years after making the Honorable Mention team for Golfweek in 2018 and both WGCA and Golfweek in 2019. Go tallied one top-10 and three top-20 finishes this season. Her career scoring average of 72.65 is the best career scoring average in Gamecock history.

Pelaez adds a second All-America honor to her résumé after making the Golfweek Honorable Mention team as a freshman. The senior notched one top-five finish this season when she took second at the Landfall Tradition and added a second top-10 finish when she tied for 10th at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. At the end of her senior season she holds a career scoring average of 73.80, good for fourth place in program history.

First Team

Vivian Hou, freshman, Arizona

Ingrid Lindblad, freshman, LSU

Ana Belac, senior, Duke

Natalie Srinivasan, senior, Furman

Kaitlyn Papp, junior, Texas

Sophie Guo, freshman, Texas

Emma Spitz, freshman, UCLA

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard , freshman, South Carolina

Angelina Ye, freshman, Stanford

Allisen Corpuz, senior, USC

Second Team

Linn Grant, freshman, Arizona State

Pimnipa Panthong, senior, Kent State

Rachel Kuehn, freshman, Wake Forest

Jaravee Boonchant, junior, Duke

Aline Krauter, sophomore, Stanford

Emilia Migliaccio, junior, Wake Forest

Siyun Liu, senior, Wake Forest

Sofia Garcia, junior, Texas Tech

Caterina Don, freshman, Georgia

Yusang Hou, junior, Arizona

Third Team

Caley McGinty, freshman, Kent State

Amelia Garvey, junior, USC

Isabella Fierro, freshman, Oklahoma State

Alyaa Abdulghany, junior, USC

Kenzie Wright, senior, Alabama

Valery Plata, sophomore, Michigan State

Karoline Stormo, senior, Kent State

Ashley Gilliam, freshman, Mississippi State

Alessandra Fanali, sophomore, Arizona State

Julia Johnson, junior, Mississippi

Honorable Mention

Megan Schofill, freshman, Auburn

Kaleigh Telfer, junior, Auburn

Priscilla Schmid, junior, Indiana

Natasha Andrea Oon, sophomore, San Jose State

Ya Chun Chang, sophomore, Arizona

Renate Grimstad, senior, Miami (Fla.)

Elodie Chapelet, senior, Baylor

Amanda Doherty, senior, Florida State

Emilie Paltrinieri, freshman, UCLA

Emily Mahar, junior, Virginia Tech

Olivia Mehaffey, senior, Arizona State

Auston Kim, sophomore, Vanderbilt

Therese Warner, freshman, Arizona

Gurleen Kaur, junior, Baylor

Ana Pelaez , senior, South Carolina

Gina Kim, sophomore, Duke

Lois Kaye Go , senior, South Carolina

Latanna Stone, freshman, LSU

Jennifer Zhou, sophomore, North Carolina

Beatrice Wallin, sophomore, Florida State