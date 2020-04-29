Blowfish delaying season due to coronavirus concerns

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Blowfish will delay the start of the 2020 season over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

According to team president Bill Shanahan, the team will follow guidance from the Coastal Plain League and delay opening day until July 1.

The league said in a statement Wednesday that, “depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June. It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country’s finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season.”

In order to maximize the amount of games for players and teams, the 2020 CPL All-Star Show, originally set for July 12-13 in Holly Springs, N.C., has been canceled. The Holly Springs Salamanders will instead host the 2021 All-Star Show with dates and information to be announced over the coming months. Fans interested in inquiring about the 2020 schedule for their favorite teams should refer to those teams directly for their respective new home dates. The season will run from July 1 – August 15.

Over the coming weeks, the CPL will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans. The league also continues to support its local health care workers through the league’s Stitch by Stitch campaign to help provide personal protective equipment to those that need it the most during this time. More information on this campaign can be found here.