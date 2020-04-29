Woman arrested in connection with a shooting on Falling Springs Road
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Police have arrested a woman for a shooting on Falling Springs Road last week.
Officials say 21-year-old, Mani May is charged with breach of peace for the shooting on April 25th.
According to investigators, May is accused of shooting in the direction of a small group, hitting one person.
Authorities say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.
May was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.