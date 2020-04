COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Norfolk Southern Railroad is closing Assembly Street this morning to repair a rail defect.

The emergency crossing closure will start today at 9 a.m between Catawba Street and Whaley Street.

Officials haven’t given an exact time for when the repairs will be done, but they say it should be finished by the end of today.

Norfolk authorities say the detour will be at Blossom Street to Huger Street to Whaley Street.