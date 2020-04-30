Former Gamecock named head coach at Cardinal Newman

Columbia, SC – Columbia native and University of South Carolina basketball great Asia Dozier has been named Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach for Cardinal Newman.

Dozier graduated from Spring Valley High School in 2012, where she lettered as a four-year varsity basketball captain. During her high school career, she was a two-time state champion, selected as South Carolina Miss Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, and a McDonald’s All-American Nominee (senior year). After high school, she played for the University of South Carolina under the leadership of Coach Dawn Staley. She was a three-year team captain, part of three SEC Championship teams, and played in the Final Four in 2015.

Dozier went on to be a graduate assistant at the University of Florida under Coach Amanda Butler (current Head Coach of the Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball Team) and then returned to South Carolina to work as an AAU coach and skill development coach/personal trainer. Last year she started the women’s basketball program at Legion Collegiate Academy, where she had a winning record. Upon graduation, three of her student athletes will receive scholarships and play at the collegiate level. Coach Dozier is an alumna of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So you want to be a coach?” program. The program assists female collegiate basketball players who are interested in pursuing a career in coaching women’s basketball by providing them with professional development and career advancement through education, skills enhancement, networking, and exposure opportunities. The program also increases awareness regarding the availability of talented female basketball players who want to coach.

Dozier comes from a basketball family known in the Midlands and across the state. Her father Perry is the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Spring Valley High School and her brother PJ is a member of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

“I am beyond excited to be joining a Cardinal Newman community that has an established tradition of excellence in all walks of life! I’m grateful for Mr. Loia, Coach Eudy and the rest of the faculty and staff for believing in my ability to elevate the women’s basketball program to a national level and continue to grow the culture! I appreciate this opportunity to do what I love, and work with a great group of individuals who share my passion for providing these young student-athletes with what they want and need in order to reach their potential and achieve success on and off the court! I truly believe that we are building something special… Something that our state has yet to see. The best has yet to come!” – Coach Asia Dozier

“We sought a program leader who would build on our tradition of excellence and bring us beyond,” said Principal Rob Loia. “Coach Dozier is a masterful student of the game and is committed to developing every player as an athlete and a whole person. Following a national search, we knew she would bring the best to our players and our community. We are honored and grateful that she is now a Cardinal.”

“It is an honor to welcome Coach Dozier to our Cardinal Newman family as our Varsity Women’s Head Basketball Coach,” said Athletic Director Will Eudy. “Her leadership, experience, and commitment to the holistic development of our student athletes are unmatched and will propel our Varsity Women’s Basketball Program to new heights.”