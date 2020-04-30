South Carolina House and Senate to return on May 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) –The South Carolina Legislature plans to return in less than two weeks as lawmakers face a deadline to pass key bills before they are required to adjourn.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler released a joint letter Thursday saying both chambers will meet on May 12.

The General Assembly is expected to pass bills allowing them to take up a number of matters in a special session and extend the time to pass a budget. Lawmakers planned to finish all this work the last time they met on April 8. But lawmakers had an angry, public disagreement over restrictions on Santee Cooper.