SC state parks to reopen with safety precautions in place

You can get back to the great outdoors Friday, but you will still have to adhere to CDC guidelines

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina state parks plan to reopen Friday May 1st, but there will be some changes.

Group facilities, such as the Nature Center and Retail Shop, will stay closed for now.

You’re encouraged to buy your passes online instead of in-person at the entrance.

Once you enter, you’re asked to keep your distance while on trails, beaches and fishing piers.

Parks will operate at a lower capacity so there’s more room for social distancing and you can enjoy the beach fishing, hiking and nature experience.