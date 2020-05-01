Sumter deputies searching for finger licker

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies say on Monday a woman entered Sub Station II on Peach Orchid Rd.

According to investigators, she licked her fingers as she was getting her cash to give the clerk.

Deputies say she then licked her palm and spread her hand over the debit machine.

Investigators say while employees were making the woman’s sub she licked some quarters and put them in the tip jar before leaving without her food and saying, “Its in God’s hands now.”

If you recognize the woman call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.