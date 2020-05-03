Monday SCDMV reopens branches by appointment only

SCDMV expands online capabilities as they get ready to reopen all 66 branches

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting Monday May 4th the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will reopen their 66 branches in order to serve customer more efficiently. However, customers will only be able to visit branches after making an appointment which will need to be scheduled online.

All visitors must still adhere to social distancing guidelines as a precaution to keep those inside the building, including DMV employees safe from possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to do that effectively, they will limit the number of customers allowed in branches at a time, and will only allow those being serviced to go to every other window to keep individuals as far apart as possible.

Customers must continue to adhere to social distancing measures, ensuring six feet of physical separation between themselves and others. The SCDMV will limit the number of customers inside a branch office, and agency personnel will continue to serve customers at every other counter in the office to ensure proper spacing. If you are still not comfortable going into the actual branch or if handling your needs online is more convenient, the SCDMV says they are also expanding the capabilities for online transactions. To schedule an appointment or to see if you can complete your specific needs online, you can take a look at the website by clicking on the link provided here: SCDMVonline.com All SCDMV branches will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the exception of Allendale and McCormick branches which will only open on Wednesdays.

Keep in mind, the SCDMV has extended the expiration date of some SCDMV products like driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, and temporary license plates for the time being. For more information Click here to view the guidance on all extensions