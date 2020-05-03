Trump declares disaster for 7 SC counties after storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following tornadoes and severe weather that hit the state last month, according to a Saturday news release.

Nine people died in South Carolina as a result of the storms that occurred on April 12 and 13. According to a Saturday news release, the declaration covers seven counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens.

Residents who suffered storm damage in those areas are eligible for storm-related costs not covered by insurance and can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.