Seven counties designated for individual federal assistance

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Assistance is available for those who experienced damage following the storms and tornadoes on April 12th and 13th.

FEMA says residents of Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The agency provided the following to assist in applying;

You can register for assistance in one of three ways:

Online by logging onto www.disasterassistance.gov/

The FEMA app . Visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

. Visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store. Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The following information is helpful when registering: