Show your gratitude during ‘Teacher Appreciation’ week

Make sure you take some time to thank a teacher this week

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s teacher appreciation week!! This is the perfect time to recognize all of the hard work teachers put into educating students across the country.

Of course, things are a little different year with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online because of the global pandemic. But, there are other ways to show your gratitude!

You could send a card, or record a nice video! Teacher appreciation week lasts from today Monday May 4th to Friday May 8th.