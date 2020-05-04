South Carolina working on home-and-home with Oregon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina and Oregon are currently finalizing a deal to play each other in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, ABC Columbia has learned.

The agreement would have the Gamecocks travel to Eugene to open the 2020-21 season with Oregon returning the favor and coming to Columbia the following season.

A USC-Oregon matchup would be a national intrigue and pit the top two teams in the AP poll against each other. The Gamecocks finished last season at the top-ranked team in the poll with Oregon following at #2.

The Ducks finished the year 31-2, receiving four votes to be the #1 team in the country, which ultimately went to South Carolina after a 32-1 season.

Carolina and Oregon have faced off twice in their histories with the Gamecocks taking both matchups (1979 and 2002).