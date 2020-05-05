City of Columbia begins Five Points beautification project

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A location in the heart of Five Points is getting ready to undergo some major changes. The City of Columbia has broken ground on a revitalization project to complete a beautification project of the Exxon parking lot located near Saluda Avenue and Harden Street.

City officials say Monday may 4th, they started work on the lot which is in the process of undergoing construction for a new surface, landscaping and new lighting. Not to mention, solar powered pay stations and rubber mulch that officials say will help control storm water run off.

Parking Director, Elle Matney says,

“Parking Services is very excited about the Exxon Surface Lot Beautification Project. We are confident the innovation and beautification carries the aesthetic of Five Points. We are committed to making a powerful first and last impression for both our local community members and visitors and know this improved surface lot will provide much needed parking for the Five Points Community,” said Elle Matney, parking director.

City officials say residents and patrons in the immediate area can expect to experience noise, traffic and dust as a result of the project that is slated to be completed by August 2020. Until then, officials say the parking deck located at 2221 Devine Street is being offered as a complementary alternative parking option.

“In addition to the new murals and alleyway improvements we are excited to see the Exxon Parking Lot revitalization beginning. Our efforts as an Association and business district would not be possible without the incredible support from the City of Columbia. This project serves as affirmation and we couldn’t be more thankful for continued collaboration with the city for the constant evolution of Columbia’s original village neighborhood,” Kelsey Hennighan, Five Points Association executive director.

City officials ask that anyone visiting Five Points continue to practice social distancing any time they are in the entertainment district, as city employees have been given protective equipment including face masks, and gloves to keep themselves safe as health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues.