DHEC plans to test residents and staff at every nursing home in SC for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State health officials say they have a plan to extend testing for the coronavirus in the state.

Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19.

Health official say the extensive testing plan is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 testing in South Carolina, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus, like nursing home residents and the staff members who care for them.

DHEC says the testing is set to begin next week. They will use the help of LabCorp , along with cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina.

DHEC says the testing will include approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the 194 nursing homes in the state. The first phase will begin May 11 with approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities. While these facilities were identified based on risk, the majority of them volunteered to be tested in phase one, according to health officials.

DHEC says the statewide testing is expected to be complete by the end of May.