Gamecock outfielder transfering from USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A second Gamecock baseball player is leaving the program after the season’s abrupt ending.

Outfielder Anthony Amicangelo announced his decision on social media Wednesday evening.

“After assessing what is best for myself moving forward, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and transfer from the University of South Carolina,” he said Wednesday. “I have enjoyed my time here and wish the staff and my teammates nothing but the best.”

It’s his second transfer after playing at Johnson County Community College prior to his one season at USC, where he played in 14 games and made five starts.

Amicangelo had three doubles and four runs scored in 25 plate appearances with his best game coming against Northwestern back in February. He doubled and drove in a run in that game.

Amicangelo joins Jax Cash who left the team earlier this year.