Midlands Gives sets new record high on ‘Giving Tuesday’

Tuesday's annual fundraiser surpasses $3 million dollars in donations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina has done it again! Midlands Gives ends their annual fundraiser topping last year’s tally of more than $2.2 million dollars in donations.

This year, philanthropists throughout the Midlands helped the charity event raise $3,116,904.00 a new record high.

Tuesday was the fifth annual ‘Midlands Gives’ event where more than 22 thousand donations came in during the 18 hours of online giving to 409 different non profit organizations located right here in our community.

234 volunteers, and the many South Carolinians who took the time to donate helped make the event in 2020 another success. With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, a lot of these non profit organizations say they needed help more now than ever.

Each year the online fundraiser helps support more than 400 non-profit groups across eleven counties in the Midlands.