Trump seems to reverse plan to disband coronavirus task force

(CNN, ABC NEWS) – As President Donald Trump pushes for a quick economic revival and paints a rosy picture of the administration’s response, the public is hearing much less from the task force’s key health experts, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, whom many Americans have grown to trust and rely on.

After holding close to 40 coronavirus task force briefings over the span of two months, Trump, faced with growing criticism, has ended the daily sessions at which Fauci and Birx gave expert guidance that at times challenged his constant optimistic take on the crisis.

President Donald Trump says the White House coronavirus task force will continue to meet but with new priorities.

The Trump administration meanwhile has pivoted toward how to mitigate the economic fallout. Experts warned lawmakers however, the health crisis is still at a criticial phase.

Watch the video above for the full report.