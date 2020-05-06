Woman arraigned in killing of security guard over virus mask

(Genesee County Prosecutor's Office via AP) This undated booking photo provided by the Genesee County prosecutor's office shows Sharmel Teague. State police are investigating whether a security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Flint, Mich., Family Dollar store was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. Teague, who is in custody, her husband Larry Teague, and her adult son Ramonyea Bishop, both fugitives, have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Maalik Mitchell, center left, sheds tears as he says goodbye to his father, Calvin Munerlyn, during a vigil Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Flint, Mich. Munerlyn was shot and killed Friday at a Family Dollar store in Flint. He'd worked at the store as a security guard for a little more than one year.



FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman was formally charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

Sharmel Teague, 45, was arraigned via video Tuesday in district court, according to the Genesee County prosecutor’s office.

Teague, her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday’s killing of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint.

Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and were believed to be on the run, prosecutor David Leyton said.

The three defendants also face gun charges. Larry Teague also is charged with violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings inside grocery stores.

Sharmel Teague argued with Munerlyn before leaving the store Friday afternoon, Leyton said Monday. Two men later came to the store, and one of them shot Munerlyn in the back of the head. Witnesses identified Bishop as the man who shot Munerlyn, according to Leyton.

No information has been released about the daughter, who has not been charged in the shooting.

Sharmel Teague was denied bond Tuesday and was scheduled for a May 14 probable cause conference.

It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.