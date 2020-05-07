COVID-19 patient heads home after nearly two month hospital stay

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday, The Prisma Health-Midlands staff celebrated the release of one of their coronavirus patients whose been hospitalized for nearly 8 weeks. Robert “Bob” Barnwell was greeted by family ready to take him home after his battle with COVID-19.

Prisma Hospital staff members gathered inside and outside of the facility to see Bob off and celebrate his return to health with cheers. Medial professionals lined glass walkways, others held signs with happy faces, pictures, and well wishes.

Prisma Health officials tell us team members have been working around the clock for months now taking care of Bob and thousands of others just like him during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say all that work, makes moments like these that much more enjoyable to share.