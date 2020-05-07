Deputies: Nail salon owner cited for operating illegally

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies say they responded to AM Nail Bar Salon on Two Notch Rd. Wednesday afternoon after it was reported that it was open for business.

Establishments like nail salons and other close-contact businesses are supposed to be closed under the governor’s current executive order.

Upon arrival, deputies say the front door was locked but they could see around 25 people inside.

Deputies say they immediately shut down the businesses and ticketed the owner.