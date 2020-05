Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The coronavirus has put a strain on blood banks making the need for donors more crucial.

Friday Dorn VA will hold a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The event takes place from 10am-4pm in the auditorium at the VA’s Garners Ferry Rd location.

To make an appointment go www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code “SCVeterans,” or they can go directly to this link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/ give.html/drive-results? zipSponsor=SCVeterans.