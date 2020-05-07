Lexington Coroner releases cause of death of boater found at Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a man found on Lake Murray on Tuesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says in the autopsy results of Timothy Peele, 51, died from a medical event.

From those autopsy results, Peele’s death has been ruled as natural.

According to Lexington County deputies, Peele pulled his boat into a public ramp at Lake Murray around 6:30 a.m., but it was later discovered the boat was unmanned and adrift.

Authorities say the boat ramp was closed while dive teams searched, and deputies patrolled the area.

Officials say they later recovered Peele’s body from Lake Murray at 11 a.m.