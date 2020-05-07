Ray Tanner gives fan estimate for football games this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One day after the University of South Carolina announced students will be back on campus this fall, Athletics Director Ray Tanner provided some insight into what football games might look like, attendance wise.

Speaking with Teddy Heffner on Fox Sports 1400, Tanner said football games will look very different this year because of the coronavirus.

Heffner asked if the attendance expected for each football game would be around 30,000 at Williams-Brice with social-distancing measures projected to be in place.

“I don’t see the possibility of 30,000,” said Tanner. “That number is way high.”

USC announced Wednesday that social-distancing would likely be in place at sports events this fall.

“It is likely social distancing will be in place at Williams-Brice and our other venues,” said Tanner Wednesday. “We are running models currently to determine what kind of attendance we could have.”

Though football season is four months away, right now, those projections are about a fifth of the 80,000 Williams-Brice can hold on a Saturday.

“When you talk about social distancing and the way you would have to deal with ingress and egress just off the top of my head, I’ve got people studying that right now trying to figure out exactly what the number will be,” Tanner told Heffner Thursday. “It’s probably between — I’ll just throw this out because I don’t have the facts — but it is probably half of what you said.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the season at home against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 5.