W.A. Perry Middle School holds drive-through teacher appreciation celebration

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and one Midlands school was not going to let the coronavirus keep them from showing their teachers a little love.

Wednesday afternoon a drive through celebration was held at W.A. Perry Middle School.

Teachers received gifts of appreciation as they drove through the parking lot.

Teachers have been conducting their classes on-line since March.