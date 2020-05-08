An app to protect you from COVID-19 out next month

A new app will help you track where you've been and who may be infected in that area

(CNN) — It seems there really is an app for everything!

One of the latest, includes an app that can protect you from contracting covid-19.

Leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina say they’ve developed it…

The app tracks where you go, and while using bluetooth can help identify the locations you’ve been in and if you happened to have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 while keeping specific identities anonymous.

As for privacy concerns, the app keeps the identity of the user hidden from others.

Developers at MUSC say the application is expected to launch for free next month on both apple and android devices.