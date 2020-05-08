Former Gamecock Justin Row announces he’s cancer-free

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Dec. 19, 2019, former Gamecock infielder Justin Row got the news that he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His attitude about fighting cancer was simple: he was going to beat it.”

Today, he accomplished that goal.

Row tweeted out that he is officially cancer free as of May 8, after previously going into remission back in March.

He played for the Gamecocks from 2017-18, and was an assistant coach for the team in 2019. Row was playing baseball in Australia when he received his diagnosis in December.

Last month, he detailed his story with cancer and his fight through treatment in an essay, which can be read here.