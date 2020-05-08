Newberry health care workers, community put power in prayer

Dozens of employees unite on National day of Prayer to worship

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — Dozens of employees from the White Oak Manor Nursing home decided to put a little power in prayer.

Thurdsay afternoon – staff gathered outside the Newberry facility to recognize the ‘National Day of Prayer’. While maintaining social distance, circled around the building to pray for its residents. At the same time, members of the community stood in a second circle around health care workers, all of them unified in worship.