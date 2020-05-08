Westwood grad transfers to Francis Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University first-year women’s soccer head coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of three transfers, including Columbia native Jada “JP” Pearson.

Pearson spent her freshman season at Gardner-Webb University last fall, but did not appear in any matches and will have four years to play at FMU. She is a graduate of Westwood High School, where she played under the direction of head coach Chelsea Pedersen. A four-year letterwinner and her squad’s captain in 2019, she earned All-Region accolades as a senior, and was named her team’s Offensive MVP in 2018 and the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. She was also selected the most valuable player of the 2018 WAGS Tournament. On the club circuit, she played for Global Premier Soccer – Lexington Soccer Academy, scoring 23 goals in 2018 to lead her LSA squad to an 8-7-3 record. She also played some time in goal, recording six shutouts.

“I am excited about Jada’s pace and athleticism,” Parker said. “She is an in-state product that was exposed to Division I experience last fall, and we are excited to see what she can bring to the table this fall for the Patriots.”