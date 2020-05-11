Bicyclist id’d after fatal collision on Fish Hatchery Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a bicyclist who died after a fatal collision with a vehicle Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Charles McCaskill died on Fish Hatchery Road from his injuries.

According to investigators, he was riding his bicycle along the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, and was not hurt.

Highway patrol is investigating.