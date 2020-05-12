Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A Columbia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Michael Lincoln, 45 on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on May 6.

Investigators say Lincoln had multiple files of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.