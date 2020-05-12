Man dies following police chase

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office says a man died while trying to evade law enforcement.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Quinton Nunn, 26, of Blythewood attempted to avoid a traffic stop by the SC Highway Patrol which lead to a brief pursuit.

Fisher says Nunn lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road on 12th St. Ext. just before 11pm Monday night.

According to authorities Nunn was not wearing a seat belt when he ran off the road and struck several trees.

The incident is being investigated by the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept.