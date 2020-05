Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter deputies are searching for a runaway teenager.

Investigators say Ja’Shawn Wilson, 15, was last seen May 11th leaving his home on North Wise Dr.

Deputies say Wilson has a mental health condition and has not been taking his medicine.

If you know where he is call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.