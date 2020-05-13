The JDRF Gala promises to be a big time…virtually, of course

Tyler Ryan learns the details of the JDRF annual event to raise money for research and a cure

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-It is one of those events that is looked forward to every year, and for supporters of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the show will go on…virtually, of course. Beth McCrary with JDRF Palmetto says that the JDRF Hope Gala is happening Wednesday evening starting at 7:00 PM. McCrary says that the location is wherever you are, as the event will take place on Facebook Live.

MCCrary says that the annual event is a large fundraiser for the mission of the JDRF, a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, and this years, although virtual, is no different. Nashville artist, and Columbia native Shelby Raye will perform, Former South Carolina now Tampa Bay Player Elliot Fry will be part of the event, and there are a stack of great items will be auctioned off.

The virtual JDRF Hope Gala is Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM. You can get more info about the mission of the JDRF and about the Hope Gala HERE.