Coroner identifies victim killed in Lexington crash

SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deadly crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a deadly crash officials say took place around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Margret Fisher says 24 year old Cody David Moody of Pelion was pronounced dead on the scene after dying as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol say Moody ran off the road at exit 61 and US Highway 378 before striking a guardrail.

According to the county coroner, Moody was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate.