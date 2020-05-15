Officer involved shooting near I-26 rest area in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer involved shooting happening early Friday morning.

It happened in Berkeley County near the eastbound rest area on I-26.

At a press briefing at the Charleston Southern University football stadium parking lot, officials say the suspect was speeding at 104 miles per hour and the trooper pursued them from I-95 to I-26. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office came to assist.

Officials say gunfire was exchanged and Berkeley deputies and the trooper both fired shots.

Officials add there where two separate accident scenes.

SLED is investigating this incident.

