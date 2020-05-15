Officer involved shooting near I-26 rest area in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer involved shooting happening early Friday morning.

It happened in Berkeley County near the eastbound rest area on I-26.

At a press briefing at the Charleston Southern University football stadium parking lot, officials say the suspect was speeding at 104 miles per hour and the trooper pursued them from I-95 to I-26. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office came to assist.

Officials say gunfire was exchanged and Berkeley deputies and the trooper both fired shots.

At this time, one person is dead and one person has been arrested. Two deputies have been put on administrative leave for their involvement.

Officials add there where two separate accident scenes.

SLED is investigating this incident.