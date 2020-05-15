Sam’s Club launches ‘sweet deal’ for graduating seniors

(CNN)— If you have a graduating senior, you are well aware 2020 has been completely different than most have ever experienced. As many people continue to navigate a new normal in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, some graduating seniors are trying to deal with the lack of celebratory ceremonies.

The warehouse club, which is typically known for their huge cakes for larger than life celebrations, this year they are changing along with the times. With a lot of graduations going virtual this year, Sam’s Club decided to launch these smaller cakes that are more appropriate for at home celebrations.

Each cake can be personalized with your graduate’s school colors, a sweet message or even their photo. For less than $10 dollars you can add a little something to their special day to help sweeten their graduation memories.