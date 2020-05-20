Over $1.8 million approved for SC survivors of April 13 storms

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – More than $1.8 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for survivors last month’s severe storms.

This comes less than three weeks after the federal disaster declaration for South Carolina’s April 13 storms that killed at least nine people.

FEMA says they’re giving over $1.1 million in grants for survivors for things like repairing their homes or paying for somewhere else to stay.

The Small Business Administration is giving over $711,000 in low-interest disaster loans for business owners, homeowners, and renters.

Officials say the loans are meant to help victims rebuild or repair their property.

Below is a list of information you need to register for assistance with FEMA.

Register for assistance in one of three ways:

• Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

• The FEMA app. Visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

• Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free

numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.

The following information is helpful when registering:

• Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred.

• Current mailing address.

• Current telephone number.

• Insurance information.

• Total household annual income.

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account. This allows FEMA to directly

transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account.

• A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.