Riverbanks Zoo announces opening date

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–With the governor’s announcement that tourist attractions in the state can once again open to the public Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens has announced its return date.

A spokesperson says the zoo will reopen to guests on Saturday, May 23rd.

“We’ve been diligently preparing for the Zoo’s reopening for several weeks and look forward to welcoming our members and guests,” said Susan O’Cain, director of communications. “The phased schedule will allow us to reopen safely while continuing to deliver a world-class experience and support the mission of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.”

Tickets for the first phase of the re-0pening process will need to be purchased on-line.

While most facilities and attractions at the zoo will be open during the first phase, O’Cain says the Aflac Splash Zone, Lil’ Sprouts Splash Zone and Dino Dig will remain closed.